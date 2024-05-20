BFUJ demands immediate formation of 10th wage board

Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) have demanded the formation of the 10th wage board immediately.

They placed the demand before the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in a meeting held today (20 May) at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) with BFUJ President and Chief News Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Omar Faruque in the chair, reads a press release.

Leaders of the apex body of journalists recalled that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave instructions to form the 10th wage board during a BFUJ conference held on 2 November 2023 in JPC.
 
Awami League, in its Election Manifesto-2024, also pledged to form the wage board soon, they mentioned.
 
But the directive of the Prime Minister is yet to be implemented, the leaders lamented.
 
The leaders took the decision to form the 'Sangbadik-Saramik-Karmachari Oikyo Parishad'
to ensure the better livelihood, safety and dignity of journalists and media workers.
 
They vowed that they would take to the street soon to realise their demands.
 
BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad conducted the meeting, while BFUJ Vice-President Madhusudan Mondal, Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, BFUJ Office Secretary Sebika Rani and Executive Member Nure Jannat Akter Sima also spoke.
 
In the meeting, a three-member committee was formed to conduct the Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) elections.
 
Former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul was made chairman of the committee, while ex
KUJ President Sheikh Abu Hasan and SM Zahid Hossain became members of the committee.
 

