Decision over extension of Khaleda’s jail term suspension Tuesday: Anisul

UNB
18 March, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 04:41 pm

Khaleda's family applied to the home ministry yesterday seeking another extension of the suspension of her jail term

File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

Decision on the petition submitted seeking extension of the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail term and treatment abroad will be announced on Tuesday, Law Minister Anisul Huq said today (18 March).

"In the petition, they wanted the permanent release of Khaleda Zia as before. I don't understand what permanent release means? They are seeking permission to send her abroad. I have received the file today. I will take decision on the petition soon after checking what they [Khaleda's family] have requested. It will be done by tomorrow," he said while talking to reporters at his office.

The minister said, "I don't understand one thing. I have explained the law many times that she was released under section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC). Beyond that, we have nothing to do. But even then, every time, I see that they are applying in the same way they did first," he said.

"It was clarified that there will be no change in the decision barring her from going abroad. That means she can't go abroad. We also allowed doctors from abroad to treat her," said the minister.

Replying to a question whether Khaleda can go abroad as per the wish of the head of the government, Anisul said the prime minister cannot show humanity going beyond the law.

"The prime minister already showed humanity. Her [Khaleda] jail suspension is being extended due to humanitarian reasons," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, a petition was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking another extension of the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term and permission to take her abroad for better treatment.

Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted the petition saying that her life is at risk.

Earlier on 18 September 2023 the government extended the conditional suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail term for another six months. With this, her jail sentence suspension was extended for the eight time.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order by suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country. Since then, her release term has been extended every six months following the family's plea.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty and convicted in another corruption case the same year.

Khaleda, a 78-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, eye problems.

