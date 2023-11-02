Day 3 of blockade: 4 vehicles burnt in Dhaka, Narayanganj so far

A bus was torched in capital's Mugda area during the BNP-Jamaat's blockade programme on Wednesday (1 November). File Photo: Jaynal Abedin Shishir

Miscreants set four vehicles on fire in different parts of Dhaka city and Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj today, on the last day of the three-day blockade enforced by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their allies.

Witnesses said miscreants set a bus of 'Poristhan Paribahan' on fire in Uttara's Azampur area in Dhaka at 7:04 am.

Meanwhile, a group of miscreants set a private car on fire in the Dhaka Education Board area at 4:45 am.

A bus of 'Moumita Paribahan' was set on fire at 4:41 am in front of Mohammadpur Beribadh Dhaka Uddyan Housing Project.

Miscreants also set a cotton-carrying truck on fire at 6:40 am at Kanchan Road in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj district.

The second day of the three-day blockade was marked by clashes, vandalism and torching of vehicles in Dhaka and elsewhere on Wednesday.

Law enforcers detained more than 100 leaders and activists of BNP and other opposition parties across the country on the second day of the road, rail and waterways blockade.