10th phase of blockade: Jamaat brings out processions in parts of Dhaka

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 11:57 am

Leaders and activists of Jamaat&#039;s Dhaka South unit bring out procession in the capital in support of the 10th phase of nationwide blockade on Wednesday, 6 November. Photo: Jamaat-e-Islami
Leaders and activists of Jamaat's Dhaka South unit bring out procession in the capital in support of the 10th phase of nationwide blockade on Wednesday, 6 November. Photo: Jamaat-e-Islami

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has rallied in the capital in support of the 48-hour blockade to press home its one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat brought out processions and tried to block roads in Dhaka's Khilgaon, Matuail, Gendaria, Dhanmondi, Narayanganj Road, Farmgate, Mirpur, Uttara, Mohammadpur, Rampura and Kafrul areas on the first day of the 10th phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade on Wednesday (6 December).

Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South unit tried to block the road in Khilgaon this morning in support of the blockade.

Leaders of various levels of Jamaat and Shibir, including Abdullah Al Amin, Asif Adnan, Maulana Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammad Ali, all Shura members of Dhaka Metropolitan South Majlish, were also present at the rally which was held under the leadership of Jamaat South Majlis Shura member Abdur Rahman Saju.

Another group of activists of Jamaat's south unit brought out a procession and tried to block the Dhaka-Narayanganj highway in the capital. They also tried to block roads in Gandaria.

Party activists organised a procession in Dhanmondi as well this morning.

In November, the majority of the month was marked by phases of hartals and blockades. 

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.

The party and its allies also enforced ten rounds of blockades so far since the beginning of last month. The strikes were called to demand the resignation of the government, a non-partisan caretaker government during the election, control price hikes of daily necessities, and release Jamaat leaders, including Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Jamaat / Jamaat-e-Islami / Bangladesh / BNP-Jamaat blockade / Nationwide blockade

