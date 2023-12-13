Bus burnt in Dhaka's Dhanmondi

Bus burnt in Dhaka's Dhanmondi

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Arsonists set a bus on fire near Ibne Sina Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi this morning during the ongoing 36-hour blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded parties.

A bus belonging to 'Rajanigandha Paribahan' was set ablaze around 9:15am, and the perpetrators swiftly fled the scene, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters control room.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

No casualty was reported.

bus fire / Nationwide blockade / BNP blockade / Bangladesh / Dhanmondi

