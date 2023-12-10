BNP declares fresh round of blockade on Tuesday-Wednesday

The BNP has called for another round of blockades starting from 6:00am on Tuesday and ending at 6:00pm on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by BNP Senior Vice Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual press conference today.

At the conference, Rizvi also announced programmes for 14 December to observe Intellectual Martyrs Day and hold black flag processions in all country offices of the party.

On 16 December, the BNP will place flower wreaths at the National Monument in Savar. It will also place wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

It will also raise the national flag in all party offices, including the Dhaka head office, to mark Victory Day.

The BNP will also hold a discussion among party leaders.

Starting from 30 October, the BNP and allied opposition parties have instigated 11 rounds of blockades with today's announcement.

Preceding this, on 4 December, BNP announced their tenth round on roads, railways, and waterways which ended on 8 December.

Throughout November, the majority of the days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.