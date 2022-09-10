Conditional release of Khaleda to be extended once petition is filed: Law Minister

Politics

UNB
10 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:48 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The government will extend the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence in two corruption if family files any petition, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday.

The law minister said this while talking to reporters after attending a training programme of judges at Bangladesh Judicial Administration Training Institute here.

"If we receive any petition from the family of Khaleda Zia, the tenure of her conditional release will be definitely extended," he said.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March in 2020.

The government extended her conditional release from jail in the two corruption cases for several times.

The former prime minister was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018.

She was convicted in a second corruption case later.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been staying at her Gulshan residence since her release from jail. A special team of her personal physicians has been overseeing her treatment.

