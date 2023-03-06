Comilla University Chhatra League Committee dissolved

The Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) dissolved the committee of its Comilla University unit almost four years after the committee ended its term.

BCL made the declaration in a press release signed by its Central Committee President Saddam Hosain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan on Monday (6 March).

The release stated that the committee was dissolved due to expiry of its term, organisational inactiveness, indiscipline and for being involved in unconstitutional activities.

On 27 May 2017, Comilla University BCL committee was formed naming Ilius Hossain Sabuj as president and Rezaul Islam Mazed as general secretary.

Later on 23 November, the then BCL Central Committee led by Sohag and Jakir approved the full committee of CU Chhatra League.