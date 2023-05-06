City polls: Panic prevails as police arrest Sylhet BNP leaders ahead of election

Leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have alleged that police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in Sylhet ahead of the city corporation elections.



In a statement issued by Sylhet BNP on Friday, the party leaders claimed that police are conducting raids in BNP leaders' houses every night, creating panic among the party men before the polls.

Police, however, maintain the arrests were routine work.



According to BNP leaders, the wave of arrests escalated in the city after BNP leader and incumbent mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury announced his intention to participate in the elections.



BNP leaders claimed that at least 17 leaders and activists of the party have been arrested in the last four days.



Police said no one was being harassed or arrested unnecessarily.



Nasim Hossain, president of Sylhet metropolitan BNP, expressed concern over the sudden arrests of BNP leaders in Sylhet prior to the city elections.



He alleged that the police were targeting BNP leaders and activists by arresting them in previous cases or implicating them on new charges.



"The BNP is not going to join the farcical city elections. It is heard that one of our leaders may be a candidate for the elections but it has nothing to do with the party. Since the announcement, there has been a surge in police arresting BNP leaders and activists from their homes," Nasim said.



Nasim further said old cases were unexpectedly revived ahead of the elections.



Denying the allegation, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Elias Sharif said, "The BNP's allegation is not true. Arresting the accused is a routine work of the police and that is what we are doing."



Despite the BNP declaring it would not contest city polls, Sylhet Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury, a BNP candidate, announced that he will take part in the city corporation elections, but in a "different context".



"I will clarify the context in which I will be a candidate for the Sylhet city election during the rally slated for 20 May," said the BNP leader at a May Day event in Sylhet on Monday (1 May).



Ariful Haque said, "We are now fighting for our rights. Our party [BNP] will not participate in the upcoming city corporation elections to claim our rights. But in the context of Sylhet, we will go for the election."