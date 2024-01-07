People's refusal to vote validates BNP's assertion of countrymen rejecting AL govt: Moin Khan

The people of the country have proven the BNP's year-long assertion that citizens had boycotted this government both to countrymen and foreigners, BNP Standing Committee member Moin Khan said.

Speaking at a press briefing on the elections at his Gulshan residence today (7 January), he said the "election drama" was being "staged" from this morning.

"The secret of this electoral drama of the government has been exposed to the whole world. The 12th election is a farce," he said.

Moin Khan said this was not an election, but a fake one.

"Tomorrow, the reports of this great election will be released in all foreign media," he said.