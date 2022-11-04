Chhatra League's 30th national conference 3 Dec

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 08:14 pm

Chhatra League's 30th national conference 3 Dec

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 08:14 pm
Chhatra League&#039;s 30th national conference 3 Dec

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will hold its 30th national conference in the capital on 3 December.

The decision came at the Awami League's Local Government Representative Nomination Board's meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday (4 November), Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam told The Business Standard.

Besides, the Jubo Mohila League council will be held on 9 December and the Mohila Awami League council on 26 November, he added.

BCL held its 29th national conference in May 2018. In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury became the president and Golam Rabbani became the general secretary of the student wing of the ruling Awami League. They were later dismissed from the organisation due to controversial activities.

Later, Al Nahian Khan Joy was appointed as acting president and Lekhok Bhattacharya as acting general secretary. 

On 4 January 2020, on the founding anniversary of the Chhatra League, Joy and Lekhok were made president and general secretary.

Since then, Jai and Lekhok have been serving as the president and general secretary of the Chhatra League Central Parliament.
 

