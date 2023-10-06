19 injured in Chittagong University BCL infighting

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 08:40 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 19 people were injured in a clash between two factions of the Chittagong University (CU) Chhatra League on Friday.

The clash erupted around 3pm on Friday, centering on a trivial matter at an eatery on the campus. The university's proctorial team and the police were able to bring the situation under control around 4pm.

Among the two groups involved in the conflict, Sixty Nine Group supports Chittagong Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary and former city mayor AJM Nashir Uddin, while the Vijay Group supports Education Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The injured, who sustained minor injuries from hurled stones, received primary treatment from the University Medical Center, said the institution's Chief Officer, Dr Abu Taiyub.

"One of our younger brothers named Azmir was deliberately attacked by some of the Vijoy Group boys. They appeared outside Suhrawardy Hall and behaved provocatively. When they advanced, our men resisted," said Saidul Islam Said, leader of the Sixty Nine Group and the former Joint General Secretary of the CU Chhatra League.

He added that senior leaders intervened and prevented the conflict from escalating.

Shakhawat Hossain, leader of the Vijay Group, remarked, 'It was due to a misunderstanding. I didn't want to escalate the trouble. Sixty Nine Group members attempted to cause trouble. Later, everyone in our hall resisted and we talked to their seniors. It was resolved quickly."

Najemul Alam, assistant proctor of the university, said, "The conflict started due to an altercation in an eatery. Several people from both groups were injured. They were convinced to return to their halls. At present, the situation is calm."



