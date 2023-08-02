Chhatra League takes to Twitter to boost AL's image

Politics

Rezaul Karim
02 August, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 12:07 pm

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student organisation of the ruling Awami League, has become very active on the social media platform "Twitter" recently to promote the party's development activities ahead of the national election.

BCL leaders said Twitter has the highest global acceptance among traditional social media sites and they want to use the platform to create a favourable opinion about the AL government among local voters, as well as the international community.

Bangladesh's virtual political battles find new stage on rarely used Twitter

Not only BCL but the Awami League and all its affiliated organisations have also intensified their social media activities, especially on Twitter and Facebook, to drum up local and global support.

Several central leaders of BCL told The Business Standard that in a Facebook messenger group of the BCL central leaders, all were instructed to open Twitter accounts and support the party through posts.

BCL leaders and activists are already creating a slew of posts on Twitter using hashtags such as #OnceAgainSheikhHasina, #GoaheadSheikhHasina, #VoteForBoat, #ElectionBangladesh, #StayWithSheikhHasina, #SheikhHasinaforPeace, #ProtectLiberalBangladesh, and #JoyBangla.

A central BCL leader told TBS that thousands of leaders and activists are already using Twitter accounts to highlight various development projects of the AL government such as the Padma bridge, metro rail, flyover road, underground road, progress in social security, shelter project and electricity self-sufficiency. 

In addition, using hashtags, they are also sharing posts related to Awami League and its leader Sheikh Hasina to woo voters ahead of the election.

When asked whether there was any order from the top brass of the party over Twitter use, Tahsan Ahmed Rasel, vice president of the BCL Central Executive Committee, told TBS, "No official instructions have been given to open Twitter accounts. However, all were encouraged to open accounts and share the developmental activities of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"There was a time when we [BCL] were reluctant to promote the developmental activities of the government. But now there is a need for publicity. This social media campaign will help build opinions in favour of the government in international circles," the BCL leader said.

"Among all the social media platforms, Twitter has the most popularity and acceptance internationally. The prime minister of neighbouring India and various political parties are very active on Twitter. They are promoting their activities positively. BCL wants to do that for the Awami League," Tahsan said.

"Before building a smart Bangladesh, we have to be smart citizens. The smart citizens of the future will be the current young students. Therefore, BCL as the representative of student society must first transform into a smart organisation. Only then, it is possible to build a smart Bangladesh," the BCL leader added.

Apart from BCL, the leaders and workers of the AL have been advised by the top brass to use various social media sites as campaigning tools for the party.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif told TBS, "Now social media is playing a very important role in addition to mass media. Awami League leaders have opened their own Facebook pages and are doing campaign work for the government and the party. Also, various conspiracies against the government are being addressed."

"Common people are still not very active on Twitter. Only educated ones are using this platform. BCL can play a major role here. Besides, leaders of the Awami League and various affiliated organisations are also moving on Twitter," the AL leader added.

Another source of BCL told TBS that the organisation has already given instructions to all its leaders and activists to increase online activities. Apart from that, those who are interested in becoming leaders in various units have been advised to have their own Facebook page, Twitter account and YouTube channel.

