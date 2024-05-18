In which country can one enter the central bank freely? Quader asks 

There is no need for journalists to enter the Bangladesh Bank because all the information they require is available on the bank's website, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul said today.

"In which country can one enter the central bank freely? Can anyone enter India's central bank? Everything is on the website. Why do you need access?" he questioned.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was replying to journalists regarding their access to the central bank at a press conference in the city's Dhanmondi.

Responding to a query regarding lifting the US sanction on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), he said, "I will be clear about it once I talk to the prime minister's adviser about whether his statement in front of journalists after dinner was properly published. He (the PM's adviser) might have asked the US Assistant Secretary of State (Donald Lu) to withdraw it (sanctions)."

Regarding BNP, the minister said he saw in the media that the party would reconsider its anti-India stance. "Instead of opposing, can they adopt a middle path? They have no issue at hand; they bring something up just to show their existence. In the end, from the mass uprising, they had to resort to leaflet distribution."

The press conference was attended, among others, by Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Organising Secretary Mirza Azam.