BB restrictions against journos exemplifies anarchy in banking sector: Journalists

Banking

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

BB restrictions against journos exemplifies anarchy in banking sector: Journalists

“It’s not like information can be withheld by not allowing journalists to enter the central bank. This is a wrong decision of the central bank,” said National Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta.

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 05:49 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The entry restriction imposed on journalists by the Bangladesh Bank exemplifies the existing anarchy in the banking sector, National Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta said today (15 May).

Speaking at a discussion programme on the BB restriction at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) office in Dhaka, he said, "Tk800 crore has been stolen from Bangladesh Bank reserves in a heist. Did the thieves need to enter the Bangladesh Bank for this?

"It's not like information can be withheld by not allowing journalists to enter the central bank. This is a wrong decision of the central bank."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taking a jibe at the central bank, Shyamal said, "They have allowed one person to own seven or eight banks. It has become difficult to speak against those owners. They recently took over another bank through the central bank."

Calling on ERF members, he said there was no time to sit idle if journalists want to secure their rights.

"You'll have to take to the streets. The ERF is a respectable organisation. I'll be by your side in this movement. Speed up your movement. Journalists' reports help the government. So run this movement more vigorously. We will rest after securing our rights."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Also speaking at the event, ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha said, "We tried a lot. We talked to the governor. He told us to continue our visits to the central bank and promised that the situation will be resolved. But even after a month and a half, our fellow journalists are still unable to enter Bangladesh Bank."

"Our colleagues are saying that their phones are being tracked. This is horrifying! We need to take bigger actions in this regard," Mridha said.

Criticising BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury said the central bank appointed an unqualified governor.

"In a bid to hide his weakness, he banned journalists from entering the BB office. During the tenure of this governor, Bangladesh Bank could not achieve success in any index. On what basis did the price of the dollar increase by Tk7 without any prior announcement?" said Sohel.

ERF's founding convenor and Financial Express Editor Shamsul Haque Zahid said the central bank has stopped disclosing some information that it used to disclose in the 1970s.

UNB Editor Farid Hossain said the central bank has caused harm to itself by imposing the ban on journalists.

"The constant reports about them in the newspapers are ruining their image. Due to this, questions are being raised about various issues of the Bangladesh Bank. The question also arises as to whether they are doing so to favour a particular group or not."

The central bank, on 25 April, imposed a strict restriction on journalists' access to its building.

From now on, journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson of the bank at its building using a specific permit issued by the bank, Mezbaul Haque, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson, told The Business Standard at the time.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Bank / entry restriction / Journalists

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

6h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

7h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

9h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

45m | Videos
Argentina has the most debt!

Argentina has the most debt!

1h | Videos
US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

10m | Videos
Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

3h | Videos