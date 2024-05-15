BB restrictions against journos exemplifies anarchy in banking sector: Journalists

The entry restriction imposed on journalists by the Bangladesh Bank exemplifies the existing anarchy in the banking sector, National Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta said today (15 May).

Speaking at a discussion programme on the BB restriction at the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) office in Dhaka, he said, "Tk800 crore has been stolen from Bangladesh Bank reserves in a heist. Did the thieves need to enter the Bangladesh Bank for this?

"It's not like information can be withheld by not allowing journalists to enter the central bank. This is a wrong decision of the central bank."

Taking a jibe at the central bank, Shyamal said, "They have allowed one person to own seven or eight banks. It has become difficult to speak against those owners. They recently took over another bank through the central bank."

Calling on ERF members, he said there was no time to sit idle if journalists want to secure their rights.

"You'll have to take to the streets. The ERF is a respectable organisation. I'll be by your side in this movement. Speed up your movement. Journalists' reports help the government. So run this movement more vigorously. We will rest after securing our rights."

Photo: Courtesy

Also speaking at the event, ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha said, "We tried a lot. We talked to the governor. He told us to continue our visits to the central bank and promised that the situation will be resolved. But even after a month and a half, our fellow journalists are still unable to enter Bangladesh Bank."

"Our colleagues are saying that their phones are being tracked. This is horrifying! We need to take bigger actions in this regard," Mridha said.

Criticising BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury said the central bank appointed an unqualified governor.

"In a bid to hide his weakness, he banned journalists from entering the BB office. During the tenure of this governor, Bangladesh Bank could not achieve success in any index. On what basis did the price of the dollar increase by Tk7 without any prior announcement?" said Sohel.

ERF's founding convenor and Financial Express Editor Shamsul Haque Zahid said the central bank has stopped disclosing some information that it used to disclose in the 1970s.

UNB Editor Farid Hossain said the central bank has caused harm to itself by imposing the ban on journalists.

"The constant reports about them in the newspapers are ruining their image. Due to this, questions are being raised about various issues of the Bangladesh Bank. The question also arises as to whether they are doing so to favour a particular group or not."

The central bank, on 25 April, imposed a strict restriction on journalists' access to its building.

From now on, journalists will only be able to visit the spokesperson of the bank at its building using a specific permit issued by the bank, Mezbaul Haque, the Bangladesh Bank spokesperson, told The Business Standard at the time.