Journalists can frequent cenbank for info: Deputy governor

Bangladesh

18 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 10:29 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

There is no restriction on journalists entering Bangladesh Bank to get information, its Deputy Government Khurshid Alam said today (18 May).

"If you need information, you can go to the bank a hundred times," he said.

He came up with the remarks on the occasion of "Customer Awareness Week-2024" in Rangpur, held at the conference room of Panchagarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry on this afternoon.

"Each institution has a spokesperson. We have three. Go and talk to them for any kind of information."

"If you're not satisfied with the information, you can talk to the four deputy governors. We will give you the answer," he added.

Regarding free access, Khurshid Alam posed a question: "What is free access?"

Would any private company give anything freely to another company?  There is no country in the world that allows so much access to legally recalled products.

"If you want to go alone, you can and the assigned officials will provide you with information, which is allowed under The Secrecy Act. However, it is not permitted if you want to get information about the secrecy of the state."

He urged journalists not to be misguided with any kind of propaganda.

Acknowledging the challenges of the emerging economy, he said we are moving forward with long strides.

Addressing the bankers, the deputy governor said that we have to advance the country with the economy. The finance sector is the lifeblood of the economy. You have to collect taxes from the customers, and at the same time, you have to keep an eye on them so that they are not harassed or dissatisfied.

"Bangladesh has now become a role model for many countries. The country is moving forward. There is no time to look back," he added.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Directors Nurul Amin and Ruhul Amin, Bangladesh Bank Financial Integrity and Customer Services Department Directors Liza Fahmida and Shayema Islam, Bank Asia Managing Director Shafiuzzaman also spoke on the occasion.

