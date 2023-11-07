Case filed against 85 BNP leaders, activists over bus burnt in Khulna's Rupsha

UNB
07 November, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 11:24 am

Case filed against 85 BNP leaders, activists over bus burnt in Khulna's Rupsha

UNB
07 November, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 11:24 am
A passenger carrying moving bus catches fire in Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS
A passenger carrying moving bus catches fire in Brahmanbaria. Photo: TBS

Eighty-five BNP leaders and activists, including central leader Azizul Bari Helal and district unit BNP member secretary Monirul Hasan Bappi, have been sued over torching a bus in Khulna's Rupsha upazila on Sunday night, during the countrywide 48-hour blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.

Sheikh Farid Ahmed, sub-inspector (SI) of Rupsha police station, filed the case on Monday, Md Shahin, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station, confirmed.

At least 25 BNP leaders and activists were named in the case and 60 were unnamed, the OC said.

So far 8 people have been arrested in connection with the arson incident, added the police officer.

Earlier on Sunday night, a parked bus of 'Mayer Ancal Paribahan' was set on fire by miscreants in Khulna's Rupsha upazila.

