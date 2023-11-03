Build resistance against arsonists everywhere: PM Hasina tells AL members

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a commemorative discussion meeting organised by the AL marking the Jail Killing Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on 3 November. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged her party members to create resistance against arsonists in every area in an organised manner, taking the people on board.

"Now you will have to build resistance against these arsonists in every area, not only in Dhaka city," she said while addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) here in the city.

AL president Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, marking the Jail Killing Day.

On this day in 1975, the killers of Bangabandhu stormed the Dhaka Central Jail in the early hours and assassinated the four national leaders -- Tajuddin Ahmed, Syed Nazrul Islam, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- who led the Liberation War in the absence of Bangabandhu in 1971 and led the nation to victory.

The premier asked her party men to give the protection of the public lives and property by finding out and handing over the culprits behind arson violence (to the law enforcers).

"If they (BNP-Jamaat) will commit such arson violence in a place, you will have to find out how many BNP or Jamaat men (who are behind it) there and hand them (to the law enforcers)," she said.

She said it is the responsibility of her party to ensure protection of public lives and property so that these can't be damaged.

"We've nothing. We've no mentor (Murobbi). We've the people of Bangladesh. We will have to move taking them with us," said the PM.

Hasina asked all her party men to be organised in a manner that not a single culprit behind arson violence goes unpunished. "If anyone is caught red-handed while setting fire (to anything), then you will have to throw him into the same fire. The hand that sets fire to anything will have to be burnt….Tit for tat. If so, they would learn lessons," she said.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, senior leaders Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya and Mirza Azam, and Tajuddin Ahmed's daughter Simeen Hussain(Rimi) and Syed Nazrul Islam's daughter Sayeda Zakia Noor Lipi, among others, spoke on the occasion.

A minute's silence was observed at the beginning of the programme as a mark of respect to all martyrs from the Language Movement, the Liberation War, the August 15, 1975 carnage, the November 3, 1975 Jail Killing, the August 21 grenade attack and other pro-democratic movements.