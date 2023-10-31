Will teach 'terrorist organisation' BNP lesson they need to be taught: PM

The violence and arson carried out by the BNP on 28 October proves that it is a "terrorist organisation", said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking at a press conference at Gonobhaban on Tuesday, she said, "BNP does not want elections, they want to create chaos. BNP is a terrorist organisation and they will be taught the lesson they need to be taught."

Regarding a dialogue with the opposition, she said, "How can we meet and discuss with murderers who can kill people. People will not want dialogue with murderers."

On a question of whether a special tribunal would be set up after election to quickly dispose of cases against arsonists, the prime minister said, "The arsonists got bail and now move around freely. Some still have cases pending. Now in our country, cases take time.

"We are thinking of how to quickly give out punishment. We can't allow these arsonists. People will decide how to deal those who carry out violence against them.

"BNP need to be asked what they wish to achieve from this…their problem is they don't have a leader. They only have people speaking on the bus. We made digital Bangladesh and they have gone underground using it.

"Those who are carrying out these activities, I urge the people to hand them over to police. Last time it was people who stopped them and this time we expect the people to do the same."

She also said, "We should burn the hands of those who burn vehicles. Then they will learn."

The PM said, "BNP will not be able to stop elections by violence and arson. Hopefully they will stop. If not, they will have to face the consequences.

She said, "Is Biden having a dialogue with Trump? The day they have a dialogue, I will also have a dialogue [with the opposition]."

Asked about the next national election, she said, "The election will happen and will be on time. I don't care who says or does what.

On disinformation spread on social media users, TikTokers and Youtubers, she said, "We formulated the Cyber Security Act. There will be a provision to look into how people are using the digital world. Using it to incite or harass people, these need to be stopped.

"Many countries have taken harsh steps and we will also."

Asked why BNP-Jamaat is not uttering a single word on Palestine, the prime minister said, "On whose interests are they keeping silence? It seems that there is a good understanding between Israel and the BNP.

"The same way Israel attacked Palestinians in hospitals, BNP is also attacking hospitals here. Among the two, I don't see any difference."

"We stand with the oppressed Palestinians," she added.

On Mian Arefy, the so-called adviser to US President Joe Biden, she said, "The way they hosted him, gave him chance to speak, the lies that were given… it looked like they hired him to boost their image.

When he was arrested, he confessed that he was hired, she added.

"They give us sanctions repeatedly… now we have evidence of who did it. Now, instead of imposing sanctions on them, they want us to hold dialogues with them."

On (Retd) General Hasan Shahid Surwardy who was named in the case against Mian Arefy, she said, "He won't be spared. I have directed that he be arrested and questioned. We are looking for him. No matter who he is – we will deal with him."

In response to another question, she said, "Burn the hand of those who start the fire.

I won't let them get away. They won't be able to stop the elections… the people are with us. You can't harm the people in the name of politics."

While reading out a written speech in the press conference on her visit to Brussels, the prime minister called the visit very fruitful saying Bangladesh's partnership with the European Union (EU) reached new height during the visit, reports BSS.

"New doors of investment opportunities in renewable energy, connectivity, education and research, digital infrastructure and medical equipment manufacturing in Bangladesh have been opened up under the Global Gateway," she said.

She added: "Through my visit, I am hopeful that Bangladesh's bilateral relations with Belgium and Luxembourg will be deepened and areas of cooperation will be expanded."

She visited Brussels, the capital of Belgium, from October 24 to 26 to attend the Global Gateway Forum organized for the first time by the EU.