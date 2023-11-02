Expose real character of BNP: PM to journalists

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the country's journalists to expose the real face of the BNP before the international community as the opposition party's activists swooped on the media persons who were covering their 28 October rally.

"You, journalists, should expose internationally the real character of those who attacked you while performing duty," she said while addressing the Delegates Conference 2023 of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) at the National Press Club in the city.

Noting that the anti-liberation forces have no right here in Bangladesh, she said, "Those who believe in terrorism and militancy have no right here. They don't want the welfare of the people of this country and they are foes of the people."

The PM said the attackers of journalists and police must pay as some 30 journalists were injured in the attacks carried out by BNP men on 28 October last.

She said the BNP men carried out attacks even in disguise on that day, believing that they could remain unidentified and escape punishment. But they've finally been caught, she said.

"They carried such misdeeds. Those who kill and attack journalists and police must face punishment," she said.

Hasina strongly condemned the way BNP attacked journalists and police. "Committing terrorist acts is their character," she said.

She also blasted different international organisations of journalists, including Reporters Without Borders for keeping silent over this attack.

"Where are they now? We don't see them and don't hear any words from them. Where have they disappeared suddenly?" she said.

The PM said some 30 journalists were injured and some have been receiving treatment in hospitals. "But we don't hear anything from any of them," she said.

She compared the BNP's attack on the police hospital here to the bombing on a Palestine hospital by Israel.

They (BNP) carried out the attack on a hospital here the same way Israel bombed a Palestine hospital and killed women and children.

"I don't know if they are taking lessons from the Jews," said the prime minister.

Talking about the 9th wage board for journalists, PM Hasina said it is the responsibility of the owners to implement it. It is very unfortunate that they filed a case instead of implementing it.

She said the preparation continues to form the 10th wage board and the government has a plan to bring electronic media journalists under the wage board.

She put emphasis on bringing the journalists who are working outside Dhaka under the coverage of the wage board.

The premier announced to provide another amount of Tk10 crore as donation to the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust. The fund was formed with the seed money provided by the prime minister.

She assured the journalists working outside Dhaka of giving plots to them under district-based housing projects.

Noting that there is a huge number of newspapers in Bangladesh, she said the number of newspapers is not so high even in many developed and rich countries. There are 3,241 newspapers in the country, she said.

Turning to the development of Bangladesh, she said today's Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing country thanks to the continuation of the democracy and the government from 2009-2023.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud spoke as the special guest at the function chaired by BFUJ President Omar Faruque.

BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad conducted the event, while President of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury and leaders of different units of BFUJ spoke on the occasion.

In the function, former BFUJ leaders were honoured with crests.