BNP's politics is based on bullets, blood & bodies: Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP's politics is based on bullets, blood and bodies, not based on democracy.

"BNP doesn't believe in democratic norms and dialogue. And the politics of the party is based on bullets, blood and bodies, not based on democracy," he told reporters, after addressing a function at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) in the city.

Bangladesh Film Directors Association (BFDA) organised the function marking its 40th founding anniversary.

Hasan said the dialogue being organised by the president over Election Commission formation is an example for many countries. The President is organising dialogues for forming an independent and neutral participatory election commission, he added.

He said many countries do not organise such dialogues before forming the election commission. But, BNP wants to try to make the initiative (dialogues) questionable as the party doesn't believe in democratic norms and elections, he added.

The minister said they (BNP) came to power through bullets and stood on blood and bodies. BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman had captured the power by standing on the bodies, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said Zia's wife Begum Khaleda Zia came also in power through clandestine alleys. BNP doesn't believe in democracy and elections and always search backdoors to go to power, he added.

The party (BNP) has no confidence in the people, he said, adding that for this, they are trying to make the process of forming the EC questionable.

"They (BNP) are trying to create such a situation as they can go to power through clandestine alleys. But it will never happen again," he added.

Hasan said a participatory election commission was formed last time through dialogue too. "There was an election commissioner in the commission who always talked favouring the oppositions. So, it was also proved in the last time that forming an election commission through dialogue became effective. Country's different political parties are giving their opinion and the President would take steps as per the Constitution after considering the opinion he got from the dialogues," he added.

Hasan said there is no scope of doing anything that violates the country's constitution.

Earlier, the minister placed a wreath on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He inaugurated the function through hoisting the national flag, pigeons and balloons. The minister also inaugurated a day-long free medical camp and cut cake.

In his inaugural speech, Hasan congratulated the members of the association, saying there are many talented film directors in the country.

The minister urged the directors to make films which would keep role in building the state and the society as well. He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formed the welfare trust for artistes of films and started to provide easy loans to construct cinema halls.

BFDC Director General Nuzhat Yeasmin, BFDA former President Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, Vice-President Chatku Ahmed, Cultural and Sports Secretary Shahin Kabir Tutul, among others, addressed the function with BFDA President Sohanur Rahman Sohan in the chair.

BFDA Secretary General Shahin Suman conducted the function.