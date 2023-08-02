BNP-affiliated organisations to hold nationwide protest rallies on Thursday

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 09:56 pm

BNP staged rally in Nayapaltan protesting Tarique-Zubaida’s prison sentences on Wednesday

BNP stages a protest rally, led by BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, immediately after the court verdict today (2 August). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
BNP stages a protest rally, led by BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, immediately after the court verdict today (2 August). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

The affiliated organisations of BNP – Jubo Dal, Swechhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal – will hold nationwide rallies on Thursday (3 August), protesting the prison sentences handed out to the party's acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth and concealing property information.

Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, president of Jubo Dal's Central Executive Committee, announced the joint protest programme on behalf of the organisations on Wednesday (2 August).

The BNP leaders and activists, led by BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, staged a rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office this afternoon.

The rally paraded through the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections, before concluding in front of the party's central office. 

Graft case: 9-year sentence for Tarique, 3-year for Zubaida

During the rally, BNP leaders and activists chanted the slogan, "Sheikh Hasina gave the verdict, we refuse to accept it."

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court sentenced Tarique Rahman to nine years in jail and his wife Zubaida Rahman to three years in a corruption case.

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) had filed the corruption case against the couple, along with Zubaida's mother Iqbal Mand Banu, with the Kafrul police station on 26 September, 2007 over amassing assets worth Tk 4.82 crore through illegal means and concealing the information of Tk2.16 crore in their wealth statements. Banu was later dropped from the case following her death.

Comments

