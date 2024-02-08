BNP, some other political parties lack patriotism: Nanak

08 February, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 03:44 pm





Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Photo: UNB
Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Photo: UNB

There is no patriotism among some political parties including BNP, said Awami League presidium member and Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak today (8 February).

"There is no patriotism among our country's political parties because they lack patriotism and do not carry out the responsibilities that should be in the national interest. BNP and some political parties have a specific agenda, they have a motive, they oppose for the sake of opposition," he said.

The minister said these after distributing warm clothes among the cold-hit people at Aziz Mahalla of Mohammadpur of Dhaka-13 constituency.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is dealing with the Myanmar crisis and Rohingya issue with a lot of patience and prudence. The situation that is going on in Myanmar now is an internal matter. There can be no reason to create mental stress or a situation within the country over that issue," he said.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is performing their duty and they remain alert, Nanak added.

"We cannot have any relation with the internal affairs of Myanmar. There are international rules to protest against the occasional landing of two or four shells that cause us casualties. The government summoned the Myanmar Ambassador and lodged a strong protest and warned them. Even then, if a situation arises, there are international organisations, including the United Nations. We will go to them," said the AL leader.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Buzlur Rahman and local Awami League and associate organisations leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

