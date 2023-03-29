Nobody to go scot-free if conspiracy is mixed with journalism: Jahangir Kabir Nanak

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak today (29 March) said that nobody will be spared if any kind of conspiracy gets involved with journalism.

"I urge all to stand against those who do ill-journalism in the country. Nobody will be spared if any kind of conspiracy is included in journalism," he said.

The AL leader said these while speaking at a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here at the initiative of the Bangladesh Mohila Awami League, the women's wing of the ruling Awami League, as the chief guest to protest the false and fabricated report of the daily Prothom Alo.

Nanak said, "On the great Independence Day of the country, a news was published naming Sabuj as Zakir. What is the reason behind this? What is the purpose of this kind of news? This newspaper is always conspiring against the beloved leader Sheikh Hasina and the progress of Bangladesh."

Urging all to maintain morality while pursuing journalism, he said no exemption will be given if any kind of unprofessionalism is found with journalism.

"Our countrymen were celebrating 52 years of independence with due dignity. Then a special news item of a national daily of the country drew attention of the countrymen. Even after so many years of the country's independence, we have to stand on the streets and protest against lies and yellow journalism," he added.

He further said in this holy month of Ramadan, all have to protest against those who follow anti-liberation based journalism in the country.