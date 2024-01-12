Will work to build 'Smart Textiles and Jute' sector: Nanak

Minister of Textiles and Jute Jahangir Kabir Nanak said on Friday that he will work to build a Smart Textiles and Jute sector in Bangladesh.

"The work will be done to formulate and implement a plan for the building of a smart textiles and jute sector," he said during a courtesy call with senior officials of the ministry at his Dhanmondi residence on Friday afternoon.

Nanak said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, modernization work will be done by utilizing new innovations in the jute and textile sector in keeping with "Vision 2041".

"We will continue to work tirelessly to expand the country's investment, create skilled human resources and employment opportunities and increase exports," he asserted.

Textile and Jute Secretary Md. Abdur Rauf and senior officials of the ministry were present at that time.

Earlier, Nanak, also presidium member of Awami League, took oath as a minister on Thursday.

He was elected from Dhaka-13 constituency in the 12th parliamentary elections held on January 7.