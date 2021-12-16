Flags, paintings on cheeks: A way to awaken patriotism in people

Photo: Jahidul Islam

When December comes, the month of the country's victory, Ali Azgor, a fruit trader by profession, sells different sizes of national flags on city streets.

He sells national flags, headbands and hand bands, with inscriptions of "16 December, Great Victory Day, 14 December, Martyred Intellectual Day" to awaken a patriotic spirit in people, putting fruit selling aside.

Selling flags and bands at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur, Azgor told The Business Standard (TBS) that for the last 11 years, he has been selling flags motivated by a sense of national pride. "I started selling flags to awaken patriotism in my countrymen."

Whether he sells a flag or not, Azgor can be seen on various roads and at signal lights of the capital throughout the month of December.

"Last year, not many people came out of their homes due to the Covid pandemic, but I have been roaming the streets with flags throughout December every year. Although there was not much profit in selling flags, I did not stop last year either," he said.

Saying he earns Tk600 to 700 a day selling flags, Ali Azgor said he usually earns Tk15000-Tk20,000 a month selling fruits, but in December he earns more selling flags.

Rafiqul Islam, a van puller by profession, was also selling small-sized flags and bands on the streets.

He told TBS, "In December, I sell flags and bands, leaving aside my usual profession. I sell flags at this time of year out of a sense of patriotism. I could not join the liberation war but can spread patriotism to some people. "

"The value of a flag cannot be measured by money as it took the blood of 30 lakh martyred and plight of 2 lakh mothers and sisters to make it," he said.

"Whether people buy flags or not, at least some of them will think that this is the month of our victory, when we were liberated from the Pakistani occupation force," the flag sellers added.

"Neither I nor my child saw the liberation war. I want to let my child know about the history of Bangladesh from an early age," Salma Begum, mother of a son, who came to pay tribute to martyred intellectuals, told TBS.

Not only Ali Azgor, but Rafiqul Islam and many others like him are seen selling flags in different streets of the capital and significant land marks.

Photo: Jahidul Islam

Most of them say they sell flags out of a sense of patriotism and not for business.

For the last eight years, Md Jitu Ahmed, a shopkeeper by profession, has been roaming the city streets throughout December with paint and brushes to draw flags, inscribed with "Great Victory Day, Independence Day" and other such slogans on the cheeks and hands of interested people.

Jitu told TBS, "I do not demand money from anyone when painting flags or inscribing words on people's cheeks. Some willingly pay Tk10 or some others pay Tk100. It's my satisfaction that people think about my loving country with the inscription. On National Day, he earns Tk2000-Tk3000."

Sheikh Taijul also came to the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur with his son where Jitu drew a national flag on his cheek on Tuesday.

Talking to TBS, Taijul said "I brought my child here to let him know about the liberation war and martyred intellectuals as a child. With this, children are able to realise the true scope of their responsibility to the country."