'People will vote for me as they always have': Nanak starts campaigning

Nanak started his campaign programme in the capital's Mohammadpur area at around 10:30am on 22 December. Photo Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Awami League (AL) presidium member and the party's nominated candidate for the Dhaka-13 constituency, Jahangir Kabir Nanak started his campaign programme for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls on Friday (22 December) morning.

AL nominated candidate for Dhaka-13 seat, Jahangir Kabir Nanak started his election campaign on 22 December. Photo Jahir Rayhan/TBS

"The people of Dhaka-13 constituency will vote for me as they have in the past," he said in a brief speech.

His electioneering convoy started in front of Masjid-e-Noor in Mohammadia Housing's Meir Road with a fleet of more than 20 small trucks and more than 5 cars along with his followers with a band party playing drums and flutes.

The AL leader roamed around the constituency with a fleet of vehicles, distributed leaflets and asked the people to vote for him.

At this time, traffic movement on the roads was disrupted.

Nanak was twice elected Member of Parliament for Dhaka-13. He was president of the Bangladesh Jubo League and general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Nanak's electioneering convoy included a band party playing drums and flutes, 22 December. Photo Jahir Rayhan/TBS

He has served as the State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally launched the party's election campaign on 20 December at a rally in Sylhet.

With weeks left before the national elections, Dhaka's streets offer a telling glimpse into the campaign strategies.

Black and white posters hung across narrow alleys announcing the AL's presence loud and clear.

These posters, all featuring the ruling party's "boat" symbol, dominate the visual landscape.

Nanak's election campaign convoy has 20 small trucks and sveral motorbikes, 22 December. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Not confined to Dhaka alone, the "boat" is overwhelmingly featured on election campaign posters throughout the country, making it challenging to spot posters of other parties or independent candidates following the recent symbol allocation for the upcoming 12th national polls, scheduled for 7 January next year.