BNP leaders are tired, its activists frustrated: Quader

BNP leaders speak nonsense as they are tired, and their activists are frustrated, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (19 March).

"The party [BNP] leaders are now criticising the government in the name of holding an iftar party. In fact, I don't know whether it is 'iftar party' or 'criticism party'. They are organising those iftar parties only to criticise the Awami League, not to praise Almighty Allah," he told reporters after a view-exchange meeting with the leaders of Sramik League and Krishak League of Dhaka south and north units at AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue.

About an allegation of creating conflict among the BNP, he said, "Why will we create a split in the BNP? We have no weaknesses. Awami League has many leaders and activists. The countrymen witnessed a massive crowd during the collecting of AL nomination forms ahead of the last parliamentary polls. The Awami League has no crisis."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "It is necessary to reply with rubbish, if the BNP lies. They [BNP] should stop lying."

The AL general secretary said his party has no need to create any Kings' Party. There are many people who want to form a political party before the polls to get gratuitous benefits, he said.

Over the allegation of Shakib Al Hasan joining the 'Kings Party', Quader said, "I noticed the issue in the media. I have no idea about the matter. But, Shakib participated in the election with an AL ticket and won. He got the primary membership of the party before seeking nomination."

Criticising a comment by a BNP leader, the minister said BNP thinks that some countries will put them in power. But, the reality is that the people are the owners of the country, and they will decide who goes into power, he said, adding there is no possibility to change the government without the support of the people.

About a report on democracy of an observer team from the US, "We have our own criteria of democracy. No one is perfect in the world. We also know it. A former president of the US has claimed that if he didn't get elected, bloodbaths would have happened in the country. What type of democracy is it? Even the former president didn't accept the elected president of the USA till now. So, it is difficult to understand the criteria of democracy."

Quader said military rulers and their allies were in power for 21 years in Bangladesh and there were no practices of democracy. Later, a political party had formed the government, but it is regrettably true that they also did a farce election on February 15 in the name of democracy, he said.

About the prices of essentials, the AL general secretary said the prices of some commodities have already been reduced. The government is also trying to reduce the prices of other essential commodities, he said.

AL organising secretaries - BM Mozammel Haque and Mirza Azam, office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, executive members Sahabuddin Farazi and Anisul Islam, among others, were present.