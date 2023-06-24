BNP-Jamaat plotting conspiracy against the govt after being isolated: Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru

BSS
24 June, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 06:15 pm

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru on Saturday said the BNP and Jamaat allies are hatching deep-rooted conspiracy against the government after being isolated from the people.

"The BNP-Jamaat clique with the help of their local and foreign godfathers is plotting conspiracies against the government to capture the state power through destroying the current democratic process of the country," he said while distributing cash among the poor and distressed people from his own fund at local public hall in Netrokona.

In this context, Khasru called upon the people including all the pro-liberation forces to remain vigilant and build up strong resistance against the plotters for foiling their evil designs.

He distributed Tk7,50,000 to 150 poverty-stricken people of the district.

Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Netrokona sadar Mahmuda Akter, the money distribution ceremony was addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner of Netrokona Anjana Khan Mojlish, Chairman of Netrokona Zila Parishad Asit Kumar Sarker Sazal, Police Super Foyaz Ahmed, Mayor of Netrokona Municipality Nazrul Islam Khan, Chairman of Netrokona Sadar Upazila Ataur Rahman Manik and President of Netrokona district Awami League Advocate Amirul Islam.

