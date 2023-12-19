BNP, Jamaat bring out processions in Dhaka to enforce hartal

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leads a procession in the capital's Shantinagar to enforce the dawn-to-dusk hartal called on Tuesady, 19 December. Photo: TBS

Despite the Election Commission's conditions for holding political events, members of BNP and Jamaat brought out rallies in different parts of the capital in support of the previously planned dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the parties.

The nationwide hartal was called to press home their demands for the resignation of the current government and the restoration of a caretaker government.

Earlier, the EC had instructed not to hold any kind of meetings and gatherings except for the election campaign from 18 December.

However, Election Commissioner (EC) Md Alamgir clarified later that peaceful rallies, if permitted by the home ministry, would not face EC restrictions.

"There is no anti-election act in our law. According to the law, law enforcement will take action if someone obstructs, threatens, or intimidates the voting process. I am repeating the same thing - if anyone is holding a peaceful rally, they can do it according to the rules of the state. Political rallies can held, but it has to be peaceful," he said.

EC Alamgir also said, "BNP or any other political party, if they say they will not participate in the polls, tell the voters not to vote, we have no say in that matter. But if someone commits any terrorist act like burning, or cutting the railway line, then it cannot be allowed."

On Tuesday (19 December), BNP Senior Joint Secretary Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvis spearheaded a procession from Shantinagar in the capital to Rajarbagh at 7am.

BNP Central Health Affairs Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Chhatra Dal Central Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, BNP's fishermen wing Motshojibi Dal Member Secretary Abdur Rahim, Juba Dal Central Vice President Zakir Hossain Siddiqui, Joint General Secretary Masud Khan Parvez, Joint Organizational Editor Kamruzzaman Jewel and Literature and Publication Editor Mehbub Masum Shanto and others were present.

Photo: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists conducted marches across various parts of the capital.

Alongside their marches, they engaged in picketing and road blockades in several areas including Motijheel, Ramnar Bailey Road, Khilgaon, Jatrabari, Sabuj Bagh, Demra, Sutrapur, Badamtali, Dholaipar, Dhaka-Narayanganj Road, Mirpur-2, Kazi Para, Basila, Airport Road, Dakshin Khan, Moghbazar, and Shyamoli Bus Stand.

Delawar Hossain, a Central Majlis-e-Shura member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South, criticised the government, stating, "The Awami Fascist government is attempting to manipulate power through a sham election, similar to their past tactics. By dividing seats, they've turned the entire election into a mockery."

Photo: Courtesy

Urging the government to halt these election manoeuvres, he warned, "The people of this country will not tolerate a one-sided sham election. They will undoubtedly resist this fraudulent election, Inshallah."

Ataur Rahman Sarkar, a working council member of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan North, said, "The public has taken to the streets to counter the government's schemes and has displayed their distrust by observing strikes. They are determined to stay on the streets until their demands are met."