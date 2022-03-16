BNP having harder time than 1/11 period: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
16 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

BNP having harder time than 1/11 period: Fakhrul

UNB
16 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 08:24 pm
BNP having harder time than 1/11 period: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said their party is passing through a tougher time than the 1/11 political changeover period as the government has been trying to eliminate the party.

"We're having a very tough time and it's much harder than that of the 1/11period…the government has been trying to eliminate BNP's politics," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a doa mahfil arranged by local BNP marking the 11th death anniversary of the party's former secretary general Khandaker Delwar Hossain at his village home in Manikganj's Pachuria.

He said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia has been kept under house arrest by convicting her in 'false cases'. "She's not even allowed to go abroad for treatment. Our acting chairman remains in exile abroad as he was also convicted in false cases. Our 35 leaders and activists have been implicated in cases while our over 600 leaders and activists have been made disappeared and over 1,000 killed."

The BNP leader said the government has again started filing cases against their party leaders and activists as part of its efforts to remove the party from politics. "They tried to destroy the BNP in the past and are also making efforts now to do it. "Such efforts were made at different times, including during the period of Ershad, to abolish the BNP, but all went in vain."

He said BNP is also reemerging from debris like Phoenix birds with the participation of youths and the new generation. "These young faces are the future of BNP and they will keep BNP alive."

Fakhrul alleged that the current government has destroyed all the potentials of Bangladesh and pushed its people towards a dangerous situation. "The prices of all commodities, including rice, oil, pulses, sugar and vegetables have gone up." The government has the ability to control the prices of goods."

He said the government itself is pushing up the prices of the essentials through the business syndicates of ruling party ministers, MPs and leaders.

"Corruption has spread throughout the country like cancer and we did not see such widespread and massive corruption in the past. The government has turned the country into a heaven of corruption in a planned way. They don't think of common people. The minister's remarks demonstrate that they have no love for people. In fact, they are least bothered about people's sufferings since they came to power by snatching votes the night before the voting day, the BNP said.

He alleged that though people's real income has decreased significantly, the ministers joked with people with their comments that per capita income has increased.

Fakhrul said the government has constituted the Election Commission to hold another farcical election under it. "Can a fair election be held by forming a new Election Commission? We know that if this government remains in power, no commission can hold a credible election. "

The BNP leader said the current government must quit by handing over power to a neutral administration to hold a fair and acceptable election by an impartial EC.

Earlier, Fakhrul along with some other party's central leaders offered fateha and placed wreaths at Delwar's grave.

Delwar died of old-age complications at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on 16 March, 2011.

 

Top News

BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PWe can still manage risk and have better tools to do so, but in the new world order, it is about managing uncertainty — a much more difficult proposition. Photo: Bloomberg

How to manage the biggest risk of all: Uncertainty 

5h | Panorama
Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: Grameenphone Chairman

8h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

9h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

Unbearable traffic jam across the capital

2h | Videos
The story of a vintage collector

The story of a vintage collector

2h | Videos
Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

Man United and Ajax exit Champions League

2h | Videos
Sensor’s called whisher

Sensor’s called whisher

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years