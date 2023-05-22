BNP expels 12 leaders for participating in Cox's Bazar municipality polls

The BNP has expelled 12 leaders for taking part in Cox's Bazar municipality elections due on 12 June.

A release signed by BNP Central Committee Deputy Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain announced the party's decision recently.

Apart from the expelled 12 candidates, eight other BNP leaders are contesting the polls defying party decision. No decision has been taken regarding them.

BNP Cox's Bazar committee Secretary Yusuf Badri said a decision will be taken regarding others very shortly.

Jamaat leaders Sarwar Kamal and Aminul Islam Hasan are also contesting the election for mayoral and councillor posts respectively.

District Jamaat Ameer Noor Ahmad Anwari said, Sarwar and Aminul took part in the election as independent candidates and it is their own business.

Cox's Bazar District Election Officer and Returning Officer SM Shahadat Hossain said the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is 25 May and allotment of symbols is 26 May.