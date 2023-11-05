BNP declaring programmes like Islamic State, Taliban: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP is declaring programmes like Islamic State (IS) and Taliban.

"There is no difference between IS and BNP announcing their programmes. They (BNP) are announcing their programmes Taliban-style through online," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

"In the name of blockade, BNP's intention is to carry out attacks on vehicles, people and arson," he said.

He also said the BNP is carrying out attacks on private properties of people in the name of blockade.

"Anyone can perform political programmes but the BNP is far from that. Just as hospitals and ambulances carrying patients are not getting rid of the Israeli forces, no one is spared from the BNP. Still they (BNP) are mum on the Israel-Gaza issue as they carried out attacks on people like Israel forces. They are now turning into a terrorist party"

"They [BNP] thought that they could destabilise the country through enforcement of blockades but people will express anger against the BNP and they will take action against them," he said.

Issuing a warning against those involved in spreading rumours, the Awami League leader said strict action will be taken against those involved in spreading rumours in the country and abroad.