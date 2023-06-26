Being regretful over comments not enough: IAB secretary general to CEC

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Secretary General Yunus Ahmad on Monday said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal cannot escape criticism by simply expressing regret for his comments over the attack on Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim during the Barishal city polls.

"He [the CEC] wanted to end the matter by apologising. How could he wish for the death of a candidate?" Yunus Ahmad said in a statement on Monday.

The incident came to the limelight on 12 June, when Islami Andolon mayoral candidate Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim came under attack during the Barishal City Corporation polls.

Speaking about the attack, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Has he [the candidate] passed away? No. We didn't see any bleeding. From what I heard, someone punched him from behind."

Following the remarks, Islami Andolan sent a legal notice to the CEC, requesting an apology, resignation from the post of CEC, and compensation of Tk500 crore, as well as the withdrawal of the statement.

Stating that Awal has no qualification to hold the constitutionally important post of chief election commissioner, the IAB secretary general, said, "As soon as the Election Commission, including the lying CEC, is removed, it will be good for the nation and the people of the country will regain their right to vote."