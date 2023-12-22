Police obstruct Islami Andolan's procession in Dhaka

A procession brought out by Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) demanding a change in the new education curriculum and cancellation of the "one-sided" national election ended in the capital's Paltan intersection amid police obstruction on Friday (22 December) afternoon.

"It is a constitutional right to hold rallies and processions. The government is taking away this right of the people. Police are being used to halt rallies and public gatherings," said IAB Secretary General Yunus Ahmad, reads a press release.

Before starting the procession, the party held a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram.