Islami Andolan to stage demonstrations in Dhaka on Friday

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has announced that they will stage demonstrations in Dhaka on 22 December, demanding the cancellation of the upcoming national election and the new education curriculum.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Mohammad Rezaul Karim, widely known as Charmonai Pir, made the announcement during a meeting on the current political situation at the party office in the capital's Paltan area on Tuesday.

He said, "The government is planning to stage a drama in the name of the election, ignoring objections from home and abroad. They have even decided which party will be the opposition."