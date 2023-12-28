No major violations of electoral code so far: CEC

There haven't been major violations of any kind of electoral code of conduct in the country, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal after a meeting with representatives of the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday (28 December).

"We don't believe all candidates are violating the code of conduct. We've had various field meetings and haven't received too many complaints regarding breaches. There have been some incidents of violence, altercations, tearing of posters in some areas. But overall, I don't think there have been many such incidents," he said in response to questions from journalists about allegations that all candidates of the ruling party are violating the code of conduct.

"Not all candidates are breaching the code. However, I don't deny isolated incidents of violence. With only a few days left, we're in continuous coordination with law enforcers to ensure a firm handling of the situation," he added.

Regarding the discussion during the meeting with the Human Rights Commission, he said, "The discussion has been about human rights in the election context. The right to vote, be elected, and choose are fundamental human rights."

The chief election commissioner highlighted that "these rights are not only in our constitution but in the universal decoration of Human Rights and Political Rights, which we have signed."

Highlighting that the Human Rights Commission wants to cooperate, he said, "Even through non-violent means, elections can be conducted without violence. Our political leaders need to realise this. They will lead, and we will work alongside them."

"The mutual trust among the parties is low. There is a necessity for mutual trust among the parties. They are supposed to compete... As candidates, they must foster a culture of mutual trust among themselves. Otherwise, the mutual distrust in our politics or election processes will escalate," he added.

"On election day, polling agents have to maintain the balance. They have to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering the polling booth," the CEC said.

The chief election commissioner also said they would welcome media to report irregularities from outside, saying that "This will enhance the credibility of the election and reduce the chance of misperception."