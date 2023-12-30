Ready to confront any election disruption attempts by BNP: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 07:46 pm

Related News

Ready to confront any election disruption attempts by BNP: CEC

There will be no biassed behaviour in the elections, he said

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 07:46 pm
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks to media after a view exchange meeting with Sylhet’s law enforcement agencies and field level administration officers at the district Shilpakala Academy on Saturday (30 December). Photo: TBS
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks to media after a view exchange meeting with Sylhet’s law enforcement agencies and field level administration officers at the district Shilpakala Academy on Saturday (30 December). Photo: TBS

The Election Commission is prepared to deal with the situation if the BNP intends to resist the upcoming national election, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said today (30 December).

"BNP's call for boycotting elections is not a big challenge. There would not be an issue if BNP chooses to limit its actions to boycotting elections. However, if BNP tries to resist elections, there are measures in place to address such actions," he said while talking to reporters after a view exchange meeting with Sylhet's law enforcement agencies and field level administration officers at the district Shilpakala Academy.

The CEC said necessary instructions have also been given to law enforcement agencies regarding this matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that the current election environment is quite favourable, he said, "There have been some complaints that all votes from voters will be counted solely for specific candidates. This is a baseless allegation. Rest assured, such occurrences will not take place, especially during this election."

There will be no biassed behaviour in the elections, he said, adding that the commission has also given instructions to the law enforcement authorities regarding this matter.

Replying to a query, Habibul assured that there would not be a decrease in internet bandwidth on election day. 

"There is a concerted effort by some quarters to undermine the election through false information on social media, misleading the public. Strict actions will be taken against those spreading such false information," he added.

Top News / Politics

Chief Election Commissioner / BNP / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

6h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

13h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

13h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

49m | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

1h | Videos
Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

6h | Videos