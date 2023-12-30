Ready to confront any election disruption attempts by BNP: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks to media after a view exchange meeting with Sylhet’s law enforcement agencies and field level administration officers at the district Shilpakala Academy on Saturday (30 December). Photo: TBS

The Election Commission is prepared to deal with the situation if the BNP intends to resist the upcoming national election, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said today (30 December).

"BNP's call for boycotting elections is not a big challenge. There would not be an issue if BNP chooses to limit its actions to boycotting elections. However, if BNP tries to resist elections, there are measures in place to address such actions," he said while talking to reporters after a view exchange meeting with Sylhet's law enforcement agencies and field level administration officers at the district Shilpakala Academy.

The CEC said necessary instructions have also been given to law enforcement agencies regarding this matter.

Mentioning that the current election environment is quite favourable, he said, "There have been some complaints that all votes from voters will be counted solely for specific candidates. This is a baseless allegation. Rest assured, such occurrences will not take place, especially during this election."

There will be no biassed behaviour in the elections, he said, adding that the commission has also given instructions to the law enforcement authorities regarding this matter.

Replying to a query, Habibul assured that there would not be a decrease in internet bandwidth on election day.

"There is a concerted effort by some quarters to undermine the election through false information on social media, misleading the public. Strict actions will be taken against those spreading such false information," he added.