Be united to safe country from BNP-Jamaat evil force: Hasan

BSS
12 October, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:51 pm

He said they [BNP-Jamaat] don't believe in the independence of Bangladesh

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: BSS
BNP-Jamaat wants to turn the country into Pakistan or Afghanistan, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.
 
"The group wants to wipe out the country by creating communal unrest and leaving the country at the hand of their foreign masters," he told the peace rally organised by Awami League South city unit at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.
 
Urging all to remain alert against the evil force, the minister said, "We can't leave the country to the communal force- BNP-Jamaat."
 
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader addressed the meeting as the chief guest with AL South city unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi in the chair.
 
AL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, Organising Secretaries Mirza Azam, MP, and SM Kamal Hossain, among others, addressed the meeting as special guests while AL south city unit general secretary Md Humayun Kabir conducted it.
 
Hasan said the evil force under the leadership of BNP and Jamaat is hatching conspiracy when the country is marching ahead by astonishing the globe under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Some international conspiracies are also involved with them, he added.
 
He said they [BNP-Jamaat] don't believe in the independence of Bangladesh.
 
For this, the information minister said, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that 'the Pakistan regime was better'. Besides, Jamaat is always against the country and its flag, he added.
 
Hasan Mahmud said Awami League knows the strength of BNP and the party is claiming to topple the government in every month. But the reality is that their movement died at Golapbagh cattle market, he said.

