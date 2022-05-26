BCL men attack journo during clash with Chhatra Dal

Activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) attacked a journalist as he was covering a clash between the student wings of Awami League and BNP in the capital today.

Abir Ahmed, university correspondent of Daily Campus, was streaming live the incidents of chases and counter-chases between the supporters of BCL and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

Abir said BCL men took his mobile phone away during the attack.

Meanwhile, police took a BNP man into custody as he sought help after being attacked by the BCL men while streaming live the clash from the official page of BNP.

The clashes that erupted this morning on the High Court premises left at least 30 Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists injured.