Attacks on BNP protests unconstitutional: Analysts

The recent attacks on the opposition BNP's various political programmes by law enforcers or pro-ruling activists are unconstitutional and violate the freedom of assembly rights, political analysts and human rights activists said.

According to media reports, a Chhatra Dal activist was killed in a clash with police during a BNP rally in Narayanganj on Thursday.

On the same day, other BNP rallies and gatherings came under attack in eight districts of the country, including in Manikganj and Sirajganj.

According to the BNP, in August more than 500 leaders and activists were arrested and over 40 cases filed.

The BNP has also since claimed that at least 20 of its programmes have been attacked by police and ruling party men.

The ruling AL has maintained that the BNP has been spreading anarchy in the name of their movements.

In this regard, constitutional expert Dr Shahdeen Malik said, "Bangladesh has not seen a significant political programme by the opposition or any significant political party for a long time. The recent illegal increases in fuel oil prices by the government led several political parties, including the BNP, to enter the field, but they couldn't last.

"What kind of a country am I living in where one cannot speak against the suffering of the people?"

Meanwhile, Bhola Chhatra Dal President Noor Alam and two people were killed in police firing during BNP's protest rally in Bhola on 31 July 31 to protest the increase in prices of daily commodities including gas, electricity and electricity load shedding.

From 22 August, the BNP also held a protest programme outside Dhaka at the district, upazila and union levels. From then until last 31 August , news came of AL activists and police clashing with the BNP protestors.

From 22 to 31 August, 52 programess of BNP were attacked and the houses of BNP leaders and activists were attacked in 18 places.

Section 144 was imposed in eight upazilas due to counter-programmes of the two parties.

Human rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) Executive Director Nur Khan told The Business Standard that reasonable agitation and assembly is a constitutional right of every legitimate political party. "Now how the government sees this right is a matter for thought," he said.

He said in January 2006, a massive protest and movement started here in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj district for the demand of electricity and the movement ended successfully in April.

However, 20 innocent villagers were killed and hundreds injured in police firing.

At that time, the AL was the one protesting.

This human rights activist said, "From 2008 until now, I have a feeling that citizens' freedom of assembly or movement is being suppressed."

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "The BNP is not able to do politics like that in the field. The programme they have given now is a public programme."

He said hundreds of attacks were taking place and hundreds of cases being filed. In those cases, the BNP or those speaking against the government were being accused.

He alleged that the government was holding leaders and activists of opposition parties in jail right before the election as it wanted to hold a new model of election.

Similarly on Thursday, 25 leaders and activists were injured in a clash with the police in Sirajganj during the foundation anniversary rally of BNP.

The group said that the condition of two people was critical while 35 people, including 2 ASPs, were injured in the clash with the police in Netrakona. Police arrested 12 leaders and workers of BNP and its affiliated organisations in this incident.

A case was filed accusing 259 leaders and activists, including the upazila BNP president Nurul Alam. Clashes also took place in Manikganj.

District Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russell told reporters that the BNP leaders and activists blocked the road without prior permission over the death of Jubo Dal activist Shaon in Narayanganj. When the police wanted to remove them, they threw brick bats at the police. Later, the police fired tear gas shells and shotgun shells to protect their lives.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told TBS that BNP is trying to create anarchy through various programs, while inciting the militants. They are also trying to overthrow the legitimate government and regain power through illegal means.