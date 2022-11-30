Allow us to hold 10 Dec rally at Nayapaltan: Fakhrul

UNB
30 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:21 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged the government to take necessary take steps so that their party can hold its rally at Nayapaltan, instead of Suhrawardy Udyan, on 10 December.

"From our party, we sent a letter to DMP for holding our divisional rally at Nayapaltan a month ago.  Many grand rallies were held here earlier without any chaos. So, take steps as per our letter as we'll hold our rally here. It's your responsibility to take proper steps in this regard," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader assured that they will hold the rally at Nayapaltan peacefully as part of their movement to restore democracy and people's voting and other rights.

About their opposition to the Suhrawardy Udyan, Fakhrul said their party is not comfortable holding the political programme at the venue, which is surrounded by walls all around. "There're no roads to easily enter and come out of it. There's only one gate through which one or two people can enter."

Under the circumstances, he called upon the government to permit their party to hold the rally peacefully at Nayapaltan changing its decision.

Otherwise, the BNP leader warned that the government will be held responsible for any untoward incident centring the rally.

BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office protesting against the filing of false and fictitious cases by police against the party leaders and activists   

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) permitted BNP to hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on 10 December on 26 conditions.

Stop false cases

Fakhrul said the government has been showing a lame excuse that huge traffic jams will be created if the rally is held at Nayapaltan. "No such traffic jams will be created on Saturday as it's a public holiday."

The BNP leader said the government has been taking wrong decisions one after another as it does not want to understand the writing on the wall and the language of the people's eyes.

The BNP leader asked the government to refrain from filing false, fabricated and fictitious cases against the opposition leaders and activists considering its consequences.

"You have seen the sanctions have been imposed. If people now impose sanctions, the situation will be direr. So, stop the fictitious cases, attacks and arrests, and let the people's movement continue peacefully."

Dhaka rally a challenge

The BNP leader said it is a challenge for the people of Dhaka to make the rally on 10 December a success.

"The people of entire Bangladesh have turned around with fresh hope. It's (10 December rally) a challenge to the people of Dhaka and the division.  Inshallah the rally will be successful."

The BNP leader said the government has been unnecessarily obstructing BNP's rallies, which are detrimental to democracy and the state. "It's also not good for you (govt) at all. You're not keeping the path open. I once again ask you to take steps for ensuring a safe exit taking lessons from the past history."

He said the current movement has turned into a struggle of people of the entire country, not just of BNP, as people from all walks of life are getting involved in it for getting rid of Awami League's misrule.

Fakhrul said the government has ruined the entire country and all its sectors, not only the banking sector, through widespread plundering.

He alleged that the government has been using the state machinery, the Election Commission and police, and other forces to illegally stay in power.

