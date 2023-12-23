AL wants a feudal governance system, not a democratic one: Jamaat leader Mahfuzur Rahman

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:34 pm

AL wants a feudal governance system, not a democratic one: Jamaat leader Mahfuzur Rahman

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami conducted similar programmes across the capital today, where they also distributed leaflets

Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

The government has established a feudal system of governance instead of a democratic one and now wants to turn the country into a mafia state through vote rigging, Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant secretary general of Dhaka Metropolitan North Jamaat, said today (23 December). 

Speaking to voters during an event in Mirpur where the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was canvassing support among people to ensure voters boycott the 7 January elections, he said, "The conscious people will never allow this conspiracy to be implemented. Rather, it will prevent spontaneous government manipulation of the election. I call on everyone to unite to resist this hypocritical election."

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami conducted similar programmes across the capital today, where they also distributed leaflets.

The programmes took place in areas, including Badda, Shewrapara, Gulshan, Mohammadpur, Moghbazar, Tejgaon, Jafrabad, Bailey Road, Shanir Akhra, Bangshal, Kadmatoli, Sutrapur, Sadarghat, Jatrabari, Hazaribagh, Kamrangirchar.

Speaking at one such event near Bailey Road, Dhaka South Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Advocate Helal Uddin said the people of the country had become angry. 

"This illegal government is going to stage a one-sided farce election drama on 7 January through night voting. I call upon the citizens of Dhaka city to stop the Awami plot to seize power through the back door by boycotting this farcical election," he said.

 

