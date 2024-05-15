AL programmes on Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day

Bangladesh

BSS
15 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 10:29 pm

As part of the programmes, the party leaders will greet the premier, the eldest daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at her Gonobhaban residence at 9:00am on Friday

AL programmes on Sheikh Hasina&#039;s homecoming day

The ruling Awami League has taken elaborate programmes marking the 44th homecoming day of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina that falls on 17 May.

As part of the programmes, the party leaders will greet the premier, the eldest daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at her Gonobhaban residence at 9:00am on Friday.

A discussion will be held at Dhaka District AL Bhaban in city's Tejgaon area at 3:30pm with AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain in the chair.

National leaders and intellectuals will address the meeting. Special doa and prayers will also be offered at mosques, temples, churches and pagodas to mark the day. Doa will be offered at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jummah prayers.

Christian Community will hold special prayer at Mirpur Baptist Church at 9:00am on the day while Buddhist Community at International Buddhist Monastery in city's Merul Badda at 10:00am and Hindu Community at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11.30am.

On 17 May 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home after a long exile. Boarding on an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, Sheikh Hasina reached the then Kurmitola Airport here from the Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata at 4.30pm on that day.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975 and his two daughters-- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana --- luckily escaped the carnage as they were abroad.

In a national council session of AL  on 14, 15 and 16 February 1981, Sheikh Hasina was elected as party president in her absence and then she returned to the country on 17 May.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader asked the party leaders and workers and its associate bodies across the country to take programmes in line with the central ones.

Bangladesh / Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day / Awami League (AL)

