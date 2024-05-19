AL issues show cause to chairman candidate for saying 'Those who oppose me, oppose Allah'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 02:41 pm

Sadar Uddin Khan, president of the Kushtia District Awami League (AL) and chairman of the District Council. Photo: Collected
Sadar Uddin Khan, president of the Kushtia District Awami League (AL) and chairman of the District Council. Photo: Collected

"Those who oppose me are opposing Allah." 

This statement made by Sadar Uddin Khan, president of the Kushtia District Awami League (AL) and chairman of the District Council on 1 May during an election rally, has landed him in hot waters. 

As news of the statement went viral, the AL today (19) issued Khan a show cause notice in this regard.

"Your recent statements broadcasted in the media and on social networks have tarnished the image of the AL and are contrary to the organisation's norms and ideals. Your remarks, which were given in an inappropriate manner, are against the discipline of the organisation and are a punishable offence according to the constitution of the AL," the notice, signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, reads.

The notice sought a written response from Khan within fifteen days, explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

He has been asked to send the written response to AL President Sheikh Hasina's political office. 

Sadar Uddin Khan hung up the phone when contacted by The Business Standard. 

General Secretary of the District Awami League Azgar Ali confirmed the authenticity of the notice, stating that he received it a few days ago.

On 1 May, a 2-minute and 18-second video of Sadar Uddin's speech at an election rally for his brother Rahim Uddin Khan, a chairman candidate of Kushtia's Khoksa upazila, spread on social media. 

In his speech, he said, "Allah will bring development through me. Those who oppose me will be opposing Allah."

Multiple leaders from the upazila AL, unwilling to be named, said Khan was desperate to ensure his brother's victory. 

Allegations of torture were previously raised against Khan for abducting Alamgir Hossain, the organisational secretary of the Thana Al, to support his brother's election campaign. 

At that time, some AL leaders and activists held human chains and protest rallies demanding his expulsion from the party.

In the first phase of the elections held on 8 May in Khoksa upazila, Al Masum Morshed, the joint secretary of the Upazila AL, was elected chairman with the horse symbol.

