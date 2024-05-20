Ruling party members extorting toll from auto-rickshaw pullers: Rizvi

UNB
20 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 09:00 pm

UNB
20 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

The ruling party leaders and members are "extorting toll" from poor battery-run auto-rickshaw pullers, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (20 May).

Speaking at a human chain programme, the BNP leader condemned the government's decision to restrict the movement of battery-run auto-rickshaws, stating that it deprives the rickshaw pullers of their means of survival.

"These auto-rickshaws have been operating for a long time, paying tolls to administration officials, and local members of the Jubo League and Chhatra League and the government have been steamrolling these rickshaw pullers," the BNP leader said.

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, marking International Tea Day.

Rizvi also said the government is unethically inflicting torture and injustice on these rickshaw pullers.

Addressing Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, the BNP leader said 

battery-powered auto-rickshaws must have been imported from some country. "Who gave the licence to import these rickshaws and allowed them to run on the road in the capital and other cities? 

"The government itself has given these permissions. Those who have imported these rickshaws belong to the Awami League. So, those who are operating them have become guilty?"

Rizvi said whatever the auto-rickshaw pullers earn after paying tolls to different quarters, they manage their families with it somehow.

He said he wonders how Obaidul Quader would understand the plight of the poor when he uses expensive watches and sunglasses. "People in this country are still oppressed and tortured. They have to resort to various tactics just to manage one meal."

Rizvi alleged that the government has been ruining all the sectors of the country by resorting to massive plundering.

He urged people from all walks of life to unite and get rid of misrule by removing the Awami League government from power through a mass movement.

