AL pleased with latest UN statement on Bangladesh elections: Info Minister

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Friday that they welcome the UN's latest statement regarding Bangladesh which calls for holding polls without fear of any repercussions, contending that the inherent message of the statement goes against what he called the 'BNP-Jamaat' position - with both parties having declared they will resist the polls.

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after exchanging views with the newly-elected executive council of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) at his Minto Road residence in the capital.

"It's a good statement. We welcome the UN statement. And you know who is obstructing the vote and trying to prevent it. BNP-Jamaat have announced that they will resist the election. They are creating fear, burning cars, and opening railway tracks so that people do not go to the polling stations. So I think this statement goes against them. Because this statement is against those who want to prevent the vote,' he said.

Asked whether BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are carrying out arson, Hasan Mahmud told reporters, "The way they did in 2013-14-15, they are not able to do it now. And it is our responsibility to bring it down to zero. The government and administration are working towards this goal."

Asked about the discussion between the Awami League and Jatiya Party, he said the discussion is going on. There can be a strategic alliance with anyone.

The newly elected DRU executive council members, led by its President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, Vice President Shafiqul Islam Shamim, and General Secretary Mohiuddin, were present at the time, among others.