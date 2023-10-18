Sheikh Hasina to lead polls-time govt, this is our final message: Quader at rally

In response to BNP's ultimatum demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the upcoming election, the ruling Awami League has issued a resolute statement saying that Sheikh Hasina will continue to serve as the prime minister for the election time government.

"I, too, am delivering a final message that Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, will be the prime minister of the election time government. This is the ultimate statement on the matter," Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said while addressing the party's peace rally on Wednesday (18 October).

He also noted that there will be no alternative to Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

Addressing Mirza Fakhrul, he said, "He [Fakhrul] is instructing us about when to step down. Who are you to give us the message? To whom does Sheikh Hasina intend to transfer power— to you or to your convicted heir, Tarique Rahman? Whom will she choose?"

Quader also said Sheikh Hasina is the charismatic leader of Bangladesh.

The Awami League general secretary said, "The game will be against BNP, against electoral fraud, corruption, plunder, and extremism. BNP stands accused of being involved in violence; their hands are stained with blood."

Quader went on to say, "If you initiate a blockade programme, we, too, will give similar one. We won't stand idly by. Those who impose blockades become obstacles for general people. It remains to be seen how the Americans will address this situation."

Presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, party presidium members Kamrul Islam, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Shahjahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain, and Mirza Azam were present at the rally.

Besides, leaders from various levels of the central Awami League, as well as leaders from Dhaka Metropolitan North, South, and affiliated organisations, attended the rally.

The Awami League organised the "peace rally" on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.