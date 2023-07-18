AL govt won't budge an inch from constitution: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the AL government will not budge an inch from the constitution as the party will not bow down to anyone.

"We don't want any caretaker government which was during the BNP's regime. We will do everything as per the constitution. We won't budge an inch from our stance. Violence and threat will not bring any result," he said.

Photo: UNB

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a "peace and development rally" in the auditorium of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) arranged by Dhaka City South AL.

He said there will be no caretaker government system and there is no question of resignation of the government.

Photo: Collected

Sheikh Hasina will perform duties of the poll-time government staying in charge, he mentioned.

"We have told representatives of the US and the European Union that we want peace. We want peace during polls as well," he said.

About BNP's one-point movement, the minister said, "What did Fakhrul say today? Their road march programme is a victory march. Actually it's their march towards defeat and their march towards fall has already begun".

"What has the European Union given (to BNP), a caretaker government? Resignation of the government or Sheikh Hasina's resignation? Who are they to give? What has the BNP got? Actually they got Nothing," he said.

He said the representatives of the US came and the BNP thought that they would say that dialogues must be held, but that did not happen.

Pointing to the people, he said BNP can give nothing.

"Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 100 bridges in a day. Has BNP any achievement to show? Mirza Fakhrul will seek vote by showing what achievement? The people will witness inaugurations after inaugurations of many development projects (implemented by AL govt) in the next several months," he said.

Quader said BNP has realized that they have no possibility to win the next general elections.

"Their all alliances are fake. And their fake movement must be defeated. Their march towards victory will go in vain," he said.

AL Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, said BNP is a terrorist party. This terrorist party carried out an attack on Chhatra League activists in Mirpur, torched motorbikes and they have already started their terrorist acts.

"We will face them in the street," he said.

Presidium Member Qamrul Islam said the AL wants to continue the development spree. "BNP carried out attacks on Chhatra League in Mirpur in such a way that it seems they want to turn Bangladesh into a safe haven of terrorism again," he said.

He said there will be no government changeover without elections. So, BNP should go towards elections, not in the path of terrorism, he said.

Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi chaired the rally while AL Presidium Member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, City AL South General Secretary Humayun Kabir also spoke, among others.

After the rally, a procession was brought out from the premises of IEB around 4.45pm. The procession ended in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban after marching city streets.

A huge number of leaders and workers of AL associate and like-minded bodies joined the procession with placards, banners and festoons inscribed with development works of the government.