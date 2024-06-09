New budget tool to exploit people: BNP

The BNP on Sunday (9 June) turned down the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, saying it is just an instrument designed to exploit the poor people and legalise plundering by a few oligarchs.

Speaking at a press conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also said the government will not be able to implement the debt and deficit-driven big budget.

"The proposed budget is merely a tool aimed at exploiting the common and poor people of the country. The current looter regime's budget serves only a handful of oligarchs who are not just involved in theft, but also in business and policy-making and controlling the entire nation," he said.

Stating that the nation teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BNP leader compared the new budget to a flickering lantern of imagination, erected upon the unstable foundation of a weakened economy.

The BNP leader said the entire budget has been crafted for mega projects, mega theft, and widespread corruption.

Three days after Finance Minister AH Mahmud Ali presented the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament, BNP arranged a press conference at its chairperson's Gulshan office to give the party's formal reaction.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Nazrul Islam Khan were among others present at the press meet.