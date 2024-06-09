New budget tool to exploit people: BNP

Politics

UNB
09 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

New budget tool to exploit people: BNP

“The BNP did not impose the burden of taxes and loans on people as it loves the country," he says

UNB
09 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:34 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a discussion today (9 June). Photo: UNB
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at a discussion today (9 June). Photo: UNB

The BNP on Sunday (9 June) turned down the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, saying it is just an instrument designed to exploit the poor people and legalise plundering by a few oligarchs.

Speaking at a press conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also said the government will not be able to implement the debt and deficit-driven big budget.

"The proposed budget is merely a tool aimed at exploiting the common and poor people of the country. The current looter regime's budget serves only a handful of oligarchs who are not just involved in theft, but also in business and policy-making and controlling the entire nation," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Stating that the nation teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BNP leader compared the new budget to a flickering lantern of imagination, erected upon the unstable foundation of a weakened economy.

The BNP leader said the entire budget has been crafted for mega projects, mega theft, and widespread corruption.

Three days after Finance Minister AH Mahmud Ali presented the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 in parliament, BNP arranged a press conference at its chairperson's Gulshan office to give the party's formal reaction.

BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Nazrul Islam Khan were among others present at the press meet.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Awami League / Budget

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

6h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

7h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

10h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

1h | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

1h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

2h | Videos
Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

Two arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in 2024 T20 World Cup

3h | Videos